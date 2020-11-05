Thursday, November 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Nov. 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 185,825 total cases - 740 new cases
- 5,766 total deaths - 20 new deaths
- 636 patients in hospitals - increase of 13 patients
- 82 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
