Tulane wins big at home over Temple

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane picked up its first American Athletic Conference win of the 2020 season in a 38-3 rout over Temple at Yulman Stadium.
Freshman quarterback, Michael Pratt, accounted for three touchdowns, while passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 56 yards and one more score.
Junior wide receiver, Deuce Watts, hauled in both of Pratt’s scores through the air and finished the day with five catches for 114 yards. Junior running back, Amare Jones, rushed for a game-high 92 yards on 12 carries.
The Green Wave’s defense allowed just 222 total yards in the game and only 84 in the second half, while the offense outscored the Owls, 28-0, in the second half.
Up next, Tulane heads back on the road for a matchup at East Carolina on Saturday, November 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
