Drive-thru COVID-19 testing resumes following Hurricane Zeta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - COVID-19 testing centers are reopening following Hurricane Zeta.
This comes after Governor John Bel Edwards made the decision to extend Phase 3 for the entire state. The state will now remain in Phase 3 until December 4.
Edwards says it is important as we move closer to the holiday season that people don’t let their guard down.
The state-wide mask mandate also remains in place as well as limits on social gatherings.
During Thursday’s press conference, Edwards mentioned Louisiana’s new case count and test positivity rates have remained mostly stable. Louisiana is 44th in the country for the number of new cases per capita with the lowest positivity and new cases per capita in then South.
While those stats may sound like a good thing, the governor says it is because the mandates are working.
“I want to tell you all, while that’s good news, that we’re 44th in the country, it is not because we have improved our standing. It’s because the deterioration of other states standing and the increases of cases that they’ve had elsewhere,” says Edwards.
With an active storm season, a lot of COVID testing has taken a backseat.
Since Hurricane Zeta, many testing sites across the region are reopening.
At the Mahalia Jackson Theatre, the drive-thru testing will open at 8 a.m. Friday. It is just one of the many in the New Orleans area. Jefferson Parish is also reopening testing sites as well.
If you are searching for a COVID-19 testing site near you, here is a list of sites reopening today.
