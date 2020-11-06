FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE: New Orleans man says someone fired at him while he was driving on I-10

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Marshall Craver says the thought of what could have happened on I-10 last month is terrifying.
“Had we been in the far right lane closer to where they were shooting from, it’s a hard pill to swallow, to think of that outcome, if someone was struck, if I was struck while operating the vehicle, it’s pretty much a nightmare,” Craver said.
He says he was driving on I-10 West about a mile before the Morrison Road exit in New Orleans East at 10:45 on the evening of October 12, when someone started firing at his car. He believes as many as 6 shots came from two cars parked on the side of the road. His son, wife and dog were with him when one of the shots passed through the passenger side door leaving abrasions on his wife’s leg.
“I looked at my wife who is in between me and that side of the road, her leg was bleeding and she said I think I’ve been shot, you know, our car has been hit and I’ve been shot and I looked down and you could smell the sulfur smell where the bullet had penetrated the passenger side door and through the car entirely, it’s lodged in the car somewhere,” he said. Craver says he has no reason to think he would be targeted.
He contacted Fox 8 after seeing our interview with a New Orleans women who told us she too was the victim of what appears to be senseless and random gun violence. She was shot when someone sprayed her car with bullets as she exited I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. It happened less than two weeks after Craver and his family were shot at while driving on the interstate.
“One of the bullets grazed me, another one ricocheted off of my car interior and hit me, so, I have a few welts from that,” she said. “I am so fortunate. Had it hit me an inch over, it would have been a really, really bad situation, so, I feel very lucky and unlucky at the same time. I know that this could have been a lot worse.”
The NOPD told us then, that incident, as well as two other similar shootings reported near the same area were under investigation. Both victims we talked to believe this could happen to anyone and they fear the next victim could be seriously hurt or worse.
“I’m wondering why a bigger deal hasn’t been made of it already and I am wondering what it’s going to take, I’m afraid it’s going to take somebody or a few people dying or being critically injured for it to provoke the attention that it deserves,” Craver said."I’d like a presence of whether it’s the NOPD or State Police, an increased presence in the area to deter it."
Craver called 911 and filed a police report with the NOPD. We reached out to police about the recent interstate shootings. They say investigations into all of the incidents are open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call their district station or Crimestoppers.
