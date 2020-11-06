Krewe Du Vieux cancels 2021 parade; Mardi Gras expert expects more cancellations to come

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A day after the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council laid out recommendations for Carnival Season 2021, visitors like Jimmy and Alisa Tedder say if there are more rules put in place, they will not bother returning.
“That’s what Mardi Gras is all about, I mean, people come here and kind of cut loose especially people of the Catholic faith. You know, they go through the whole lent thing and ends up with Ash Wednesday,” said Jimmy Tedder. “It is their time to just like let their hair down. If you start limiting people, I don’t think it will be the same at all.”
Since last night’s meeting, carnival historian, Arthur Hardy says several krewes are planning emergency meetings to address potential constraints.
“I think a lot of them are disappointed and upset with the restrictions but remember these are state requirements that we’re being asked to ponder,” Hardy said.
Just today, Krewe du Vieux announced it won’t parade in 2021 but instead it will make satirical art installations. In an e-mail to supporters, the captain says they fear the events simply would not be safe amid the pandemic.
“They’re to be applauded for trying to come up with a plan-b,” Hardy said. “And this must have been in place before the mayor’s recommendations yesterday so hats off for them to thinking outside of the box.”
This type of thinking is what Mayor Cantrell wants other krewes to start having to celebrate carnival season, safely.
But not every krewe can immediately pivot. Kim Mercadel, the captain of The Crescent City Truck Parade, says the restrictions will cause a financial setback.
“We don’t even have half. We’ve got less than 20 krewes,” Mercadel explains. “If they had said ‘yes, we are rolling as normal,’ I had another 25 ready to register. But without it being normal, I doubt if those 25 are going to come through.”
Cantrell says it will be up to krewe leadership to decide if it is feasible for them to move forward. “So, giving them that time to really think it through,” she said. “It’s membership-based and it’s a financial strain as well to some of the krewes. Which the financial strain is on the city of New Orleans as well. So, again, we can create something, I have no doubt about it that fits in the boundaries, in terms of the guidelines for this pandemic.”
The Tedders say if COVID-19 barriers hinder their carnival celebration, they will not book a flight or hotel room.
“This is not Mardi Gras,” Jimmy Tedder said
“That would be no fun. It’s not worth coming,” Alisa Tedder said.
