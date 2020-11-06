Man dies following Canal St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man is dead following a shooting on Canal Street overnight.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the the 2500 block of Canal St. around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Detective Maggie Darling at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
