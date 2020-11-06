Men’s SEC basketball schedule released

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeaster Conference (SEC) released the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.
LSU men’s basketball is scheduled to play 14 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center including nine Southeastern Conference games the SEC announced on Friday, Nov. 6
Ticket information and capacity policies for the Maravich Center will be announced in the days to come.
LSU will play four home non-conference games in the month of December. Starting Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech, Dec. 16 against the University of New Orleans, Dec. 19 versus North Texas and Dec. 22 VCU.
The Tigers and Bulldogs were slated to meet in an independently produced game at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana later this month, but that game has been pushed back to early in the 2021-22 season.
LSU and VCU will be playing the second half of a home-and-home series. The teams met last year Richmond.
LSU is scheduled to play at the Maravich Center on the opening night of SEC play, Tuesday, Dec. 29, against Texas A&M.
On January 6, LSU will host Georgia, Arkansas (Jan. 13), South Carolina (Jan. 16) and Alabama (Jan. 19). The Tigers will close the month by hosting Texas Tech in the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Tigers will also host three consecutive Saturday games in February – Florida (Feb. 6), Tennessee (Feb. 13) and Auburn (Feb. 20).
The regular season is scheduled to conclude with a game on March 2 at home against Vanderbilt.
As announced earlier, the league will keep March 6 as an open date for games in case any conference contests need to rescheduled during the course of the year.
The SEC Tournament is again set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, March 10-14.
LSU will open the 2020-21 with three games in Lincoln, Nebraska in a multi-team event (MTE) that will be scheduled for Nov. 25, 26 and 28. Opponents for those games will be announced in the days ahead.
LSU is still scheduled to participate in the Holiday Hoopsgiving games on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, against USF.
LSU will as usual play five teams in the league both home-and-away – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M, LSU’s other four league road games are at Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
2020-21 LSU Basketball Schedule(As of Friday, November 6, 2020):
NOVEMBER:
Wednesday, 25 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska
Thursday, 26 – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska
Saturday 28, – MTE; Opponent TBA – Lincoln, Nebraska
DECEMBER:
Sunday, 6 – Louisiana Tech – Baton Rouge
Saturday, 12 – vs. South Florida – Atlanta, Georgia (Holiday Hoopsgiving)
Wednesday, 16 – UNO – Baton Rouge
Saturday, 19 – North Texas – Baton Rouge
Tuesday, 22 – VCU – Baton Rouge
Tuesday, 29 – Texas A&M – Baton Rouge
JANUARY:
Saturday, 2 – at Florida – Gainesville, Florida
Wednesday,6 – Georgia – Baton Rouge
Saturday, 9 – at Missouri – Columbia, Missouri
Wednesday, 13 – Arkansas – Baton Rouge
Saturday, 16 – South Carolina – Baton Rouge
Tuesday 19 – Alabama – Baton Rouge
Saturday, 23 – at Kentucky — Lexington, Kentucky
Tuesday, 26 – at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas
Saturday, 30 – Texas Tech – Baton Rouge (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
FEBRUARY:
Wednesday, 3 – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Saturday, 6 – Florida – Baton Rouge
Wednesday, 10 – at Mississippi State – Starkville, Mississippi
Saturday, 13 – Tennessee – Baton Rouge
Wednesday, 17 – at Ole Miss – Oxford, Mississippi
Saturday 20 – Auburn – Baton Rouge
Tuesday 23 – at Georgia – Athens, Georgia
Saturday, 27 – at Arkansas – Fayetteville, Arkansas
MARCH:
Tues. 2 – Vanderbilt – Baton Rouge
10-14: SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee
