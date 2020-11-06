New Orleans Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in Hollygrove quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left two people dead and two people were injured in the Hollygrove neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 8600 blk. of Belfast St.
A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Two women were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
