Newman takes control of District 11-2A with victory over St. Charles Catholic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in 22 years, Newman was victorious over St. Charles Catholic. The Greenies beat the Comets Uptown, 14-7.
Sterling Scott intercepted a pass with under two minutes to go, sealing the win.
Newman remains undefeated on the 2020 season with a 6-0 record, and they notched a valuable win in the race for the District 11-2A title.
Arch Manning threw two touchdowns in the contest. Will Randle and Pike Philibert pulled in the Manning TD passes.
