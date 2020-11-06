Newman takes control of District 11-2A with victory over St. Charles Catholic

By Garland Gillen | November 6, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in 22 years, Newman was victorious over St. Charles Catholic. The Greenies beat the Comets Uptown, 14-7.

Sterling Scott intercepted a pass with under two minutes to go, sealing the win.

Newman remains undefeated on the 2020 season with a 6-0 record, and they notched a valuable win in the race for the District 11-2A title.

Arch Manning threw two touchdowns in the contest. Will Randle and Pike Philibert pulled in the Manning TD passes.

