Overtime Podcast #194 - Black & Gold Preview, Week 9

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the return of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints offense as they prepare to keep pace with the Buccaneers' high-flying offense. Plus, looking at how Tampa Bay has changed since Week 1 and answering viewer questions.
Hagan on the Saints' offense needing to go back to their high-scoring ways:
“If there were ever a time for the Saints to become this offense at the top end of things you dreamed of, which is Michael Thomas doing what he does, Emmanuel Sanders adding an explosive factor down field, Alvin Kamara being able to take short passes if you drop in coverage and make something magical happen. If there were ever a week for that to come together, it would be against the Bucs.”
Fazende on the possibility of more bad moments for the Saints defense:
“I think that’s still a very big vulnerability and even on good days, they’re generally open to one or two major busts per game. We saw it last week, the big post play. There’s the touchdown over Lattimore that comes to mind. There were also some issues with their run fits as well that led to some big busts.”
