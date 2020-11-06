Political parties in La. & others react as the vote count for the presidential election continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As President Donald Trump, a Republican, continues to litigate over the counting of ballots cast during Tuesday’s presidential election leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Louisiana reacted. Some members of the state’s congressional delegation are weighed in on the state of the election.
Louis Gurvich is chair of the Louisiana Republican Party. He thinks Trump has a right to litigate.
“He’s well within his rights and he’s only doing what any other candidate in the same or similar situation would do, so I think any calls that he should hang it up and that sort of thing are politically motivated and the president is right to do exactly what he’s doing,” Gurvich said.
He said the vote counts in some states are very close for Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
“The differential in some of these states is minuscule and it could change, in fact, I expect that many of these states will flip in fact. I think the president is well within his rights, there’s no question he’s well within his rights to ask for recounts,” Gurvich stated.
Biden is leading in the electoral vote count is very close to clinching the 270 votes needed to be declared the winner.
Katie Bernhardt is the chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party and feels good about Biden’s chances.
“We are cautiously optimistic right now. It is a very exciting time for our country but also one that we need to wait and be sure that the results all come in as they appear which I think they will,” said Bernhardt.
Trump told the nation he has been cheated and alleged widespread voter fraud but has not offered evidence to back up that claim. Elections officials in battleground states, some of whom are Republican, have defended the legitimacy of the vote-counting process.
Dr. Brian Brox is a Tulane University political scientist who has watched the race and the current post-election developments closely.
“His suggestion that there has been fraud or ballot irregularities will have to be backed up by evidence if there’s actually going to be litigation in this, otherwise it is just his opinion and the only impact is to the extent it influences public opinion,” said Brox.
Gurvich was also asked about Trump’s allegations that Democrats are trying to steal the election.
“He says that he feels that he’s been cheated. We shall find out. It’s a question of presumably a whole bunch of lawsuits will be filed because until 2016 this does not involve one state,” said Gurvich.
Bernhardt said she has faith in the elections process in America.
“We were taught as children not to be sore losers and I don’t think that a loss is grounds for accusations of fraud. We all want to see fair elections and as a Democrat in Louisiana you know I’ve been on the losing side of an election in recent years and it is never easy, but accusations of fraud are incredibly serious and I faith that our judicial system will ensure that the process is handled fairly,” she said.
As the nation waits for the final vote count discussion increases among some about whether the president will concede if Biden is declared the winner. Brox was asked whether there is a mandate for a losing presidential candidate to concede.
“No, there isn’t. There’s nothing in the Constitution nor are there any laws that require a losing presidential candidate to concede, however, it is a longstanding norm that losing presidential candidates tend to offer a concession,” said Brox.
However, he said there are important reasons for candidates to concede.
“One, it tends to signify that they are ending any challenges, any lawsuits, any counts for recounts, it sort of put an end to the election process, but also it serves as a signal to supporters that the candidate recognizes the legitimacy of election, signals to embrace the new administration, doesn’t mean they have agree with them but at least the electoral process is over and the winning candidate will now have the chance to govern,” Brox stated.
GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana’s press secretary issued the following statement:
“Whip Scalise urges every state to fairly and equally enforce their election laws as written, and only count those ballots that were cast legally. Americans deserve full transparency to have confidence that their votes are being counted accurately.”
Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, tweeted his wish that Trump would win and that every legal vote be counted.
Congressman Cedric Richmond, the only Democrat in Louisiana’s congressional delegation did not respond to a request for comment. Richmond served as National Co-Chair for Biden’s presidential campaign.
Democrats are proud that Richmond served in that role.
“Having Congressman Richmond play a key role in the Biden is a wonderful thing for us,” said Bernhardt.
She believes the Louisiana Democratic Party will be energized if Biden wins.
“I think that it’s the energy that we need, I think that we need some great Democratic energy to be riled up right now and I feel great that a Biden victory will spur that,” Bernhardt stated.
Gurvich said no one should be surprised that litigation by the Trump camp is underway, especially in Pennsylvania.
“This is entirely foreseeable given all the changes in the election laws. I think he knew this was coming,” said Gurvich.
And he is thrilled Trump carried Louisiana and so did Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation.
“Very proud. I think Sen. Cassidy just totally had a 59 percent of the vote which is higher actually than the president. All of our congressmen did very well,” said Gurvich.
