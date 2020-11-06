Shelby: Warmer finish to the week

We’re starting off milder this morning, and this afternoon will be a little warmer as winds turn more easterly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a shower or two possible along the coast. Highs will reach the mid-70s.
Saturday, rain chances will increase to include some scattered rain in the area. A stray shower may linger early Sunday, but most will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid-70s during the afternoons.
If you’re looking for another cold front, it may be a while. Early to middle next week looks warm with highs creeping into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Eta has now reached the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen today. The long-range forecast is highly uncertain but doesn’t rule out the system reaching the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week.
