Suspicious package in delivery truck at Shell Norco complex turns out to be narcotics

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex in Norco on Friday morning for a suspicious package located inside of a delivery truck.
Officer said the delivery truck arrived at the complex for a routine package delivery around 11:45 a.m. A Shell employed canine handler conducted an exterior walk of the delivery truck with his canine partner.
The canine showed interest in the vehicle, then subsequently a specific package inside of the vehicle.
Although the package was not intended to be delivered to the Shell Manufacturing Facility, or even delivered in St. Charles Parish, additional investigation into the contents of the package was requested by the SCPSO.
Louisiana State Police was contacted and the LSP Emergency Operation Division arrived to assist. After the conclusion of their investigation, it was determined that the contents of the package was narcotic related. River Rd. between Goodhope St. and Prospect Ave. in Norco was initially closed for precautionary measures.
The roadway was reopened after the contents of the package was determined.
