Warm days ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cold fronts will be lacking over the next week or so. For the weekend there is a chance for a few showers on Saturday otherwise it should be dry to mostly dry on Sunday. A fairly strong east breeze will pick up over the weekend and keep temperatures in the 70s.
By next week it will be mostly sunny and afternoon highs will reach to around 80 degrees or perhaps a bit warmer inland. No rain is expected.
Eta will impact South Florida over the weekend and could be in the Southeast Gulf early next week. It is not expected to impact Southeast Louisiana but some drier air on the back side of the storm may keep the humidity on the lower side.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.