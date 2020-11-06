Zack: Warmer, more humid heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Slowly we have transitioned from that beautiful, crisp fall feel the past several days to more humid and warmer conditions.
As we round out the week highs will once again top out in the middle to upper 70s with the big change today being increasing clouds and maybe a shower along the coast. Those rain chances do increase slightly as we move into the weekend with a few showers possible going into Saturday. Overall the best rain chances look to remain near the coast with decreasing coverage as you move inland.
By early next week it’s back to more sun and no rain but also no sign of another front on the way. This will lead to highs surging into the low 80s for much of the new week.
Eta is now back over the Caribbean and is expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm before impacting Cuba this weekend. Unfortunately Eta will get stuck underneath a ridge of high pressure and slowly meander over either South Florida or the southeastern Gulf. At this time of year it’s very difficult for a storm to get as far west as Louisiana and no tropical storm or hurricane has ever made a landfall in Louisiana in November. That’s certainly good news.
