Abita Springs man killed in Friday night car crash

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -An Abita Springs man was killed Friday night in a car crash on the north shore, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 74000 block of Downs Avenue near Abita Springs.
A Hyundai sedan was traveling on Downs Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a culvert.
The driver and a female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.
The 24-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene, and his body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
The female sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.
Police say speed and impairment are suspected.
The male was not identified.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.