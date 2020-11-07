Brees full participant at practice on Friday; Thomas questionable for Bucs game

Drew Brees was a full participant at practice on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Garland Gillen | November 7, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice after dealing with shoulder issues.

Coach Payton says Brees and Thomas are gametime decisions for Bucs contest

Michael Thomas was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Thomas practiced every day this week, but on a limited basis.

Coach Payton on Friday was asked if Brees and Thomas will both be a go for Sunday against the Bucs.

“Yeah, we’ll see. You know, I thought we had a good week of preparation. And we’ll wait until game day," said Payton.

