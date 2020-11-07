Louisianans react to President-Elect Joe Biden win

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Scenes like this happened across the country: thousands of people pouring into the street supporting the announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden is now the president-elect.
And when parades are still taboo in New Orleans, sporadic car parades popped up in various neighborhoods as did more celebrations street-side.
“After several days of watching votes get counted in swing states, we now have a resolution. Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. The trend was very clear over the last several days every network calling it including fox news,” said political analyst Mike Sherman.
Sherman says while this election cycle took a few more days to count because of COVID-19 driving the high number of mail-in and absentee ballots, the process of a peaceful transition of power has already begun.
“I think it’s the ordinary process after a close election for recounts to take place if one of the candidates, in this case, President Trump wants to pursue litigation that’s his right to do so, but at some point, the electoral college will vote and those votes will be received by Congress and the ordinary transition process will pick up,” Sherman said.
Sherman says while recounts are expected in close elections like Wisconsin and Georgia this year, he doesn’t expect the outcome to change.
“The lead is so large in Pennsylvania that litigation over these disputed ballots that arrived Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or are now irrelevant and unimportant because the lead Joe Biden gathered was not including those ballots that arrived after election day,” Sherman said.
Meanwhile, Louisiana congressional delegates' reactions fell along party-line.
Senator Steve Scalise posted to Twitter:
And across the aisle, Representative Cedric Richmond retweeted a handful of congratulatory-type tweets, including one from the Vice President- Elect, Kamala Harris.
“We did it Joe, you’re going to be the next President of the United States.”
Governor John Bel Edwards also tweeted out:
Now the process begins for states to certify their ballots with the electoral college, which is expected to meet next month.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.