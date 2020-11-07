Nicondra: A pleasant finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We’ve been on a roll with nice fall conditions for most of the week. Sunday appears a bit drier with just a few leftover shower around. Sunday afternoon we should see a bit of sunshine with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures will continue to bump up into the lower 80s for most of the week with sunny skies.
Eta is reorganizing over the Northwest Caribbean. The storm will impact Cuba and South Florida through the end of the weekend. High pressure to the north and east should push the storm back northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Right now it appears Eta may hang around over the eastern Gulf, but should weaken during the week merging with an upper low and pushing back towards the east.
