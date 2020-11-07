NOPD: Police investigating two separate shootings that left two injured

One woman and another unknown person were injured during two separate shootings on Saturday night. (Source: WVUE)
November 7, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One woman and another unknown person were injured during two separate shootings on Saturday night.

Police say the first shooting was reported and investigated at around 8:28 p.m. at an unknown location. An adult arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The second shooting was reported at around 9:37 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Anthony. A woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Updates will be provided here.

