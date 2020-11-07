Tulane evens their record at 4-4 after beating ECU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Behind a record-setting day for senior defensive end, Patrick Johnson, and freshman quarterback Michael Pratt’s three touchdown passes, Tulane collected its second American Athletic Conference win in as many weeks with a 38-21 road victory at East Carolina on Saturday afternoon.
The win was Tulane’s (4-4, 2-4 AAC) third on the road this season – a feat the program last achieved in 1998.
Defensively, Johnson posted a monster performance by matching a career-high three sacks to complement six tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. The American’s leader in sacks this season now has 23.5 career sacks and became the program’s all-time leader in the category, passing Kenan Blackmon (22.5) and Floyd Dorsey (21.5) for the top spot.
Pratt completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 216 yards, while junior wide receiver, Deuce Watts, caught five passes for 57 yards and two scores. Redshirt sophomore Cameron Caroll rushed six times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead the ground attack.
Pratt has now thrown for multiple touchdown passes in three straight games and for three scores in two of the last three contests. Watts caught multiple touchdown passes for the second week in a row and now has five scoring receptions in the last three games. Carroll’s two rushing touchdowns give him 10 for the season.
Up next, Tulane takes a break from conference play and returns home to host Army on Saturday, November 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., at Yulman Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
