Zack: Clouds, some showers around this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a week of just beautiful, November weather we have made it to the weekend and the weather decided to change on us.
For your Saturday we will be dodging some showers from time to time. The better rain coverage will continue to be near the coast with lessening rain amounts the farther inland you get. Rain coverage will be around 50% today as any rain should be off and on so there will certainly be some dry hours. Highs stay in the lower 70s with the extra clouds around.
The second half of the weekend actually looks better than the first as we could have a lingering shower around Sunday morning but by the afternoon hours Sunday the clouds break and sunshine will return. This will warm us up nicely into the upper 70s and get used to the warmer than normal conditions. Sunny skies and warm weather look to be the story for much of next week as highs head for the lower 80s each and every day.
Eta is starting to slowly get better organized as it moves over the Northwest Caribbean. All indications are Eta will reorganize into a tropical storm today before impacting Cuba and South Florida tonight into Sunday. The path out to sea after moving over Cuba looks to certainly close forcing the storm back northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. I’m still not too concerned with any impacts from Eta as it will just meander and weaken over the eastern Gulf next week while it merges with an upper low.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.