Brees produces dominant first half against the Bucs; Saints lead big at the half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was dubbed Brees vs. Brady, before they kicked off in Tampa Bay. After a half of play, Drew Brees is the only QB throwing touchdown punches.
The Saints own the halftime lead, 31-0, on the arm of Brees’s 3 touchdown passes. His halftime numbers: 18-of-23 passing, 189 yards.
Tom Brady not impressive...at all. His first half numbers: 11-of-22 passing, 96 yards, two interceptions.
Brees threw two touchdowns in the first quarter. No. 9 found Tre’Quan Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Black and Gold a 7-0 advantage. Career TD pass No. 562 went to rookie, Adam Trautman. The rookie’s first touchdown reception upped the Saints lead to 14-0.
His third touchdown pass of the night, this one in the second quarter, went to Emmanuel Sanders for a 12-yard score. Sanders TD made the score, 21-0.
The final touchdown of the first half came courtesy of an Alvin Kamara 1-yard touchdown run.
