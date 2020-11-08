Brees and Thomas active for tonight’s game against the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees and Michael Thomas will be active for tonight’s game against the Bucs.
Drew Brees was listed as a full participant at Friday’s practice after dealing with shoulder issues. Michael Thomas was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Thomas practiced every day this week, but on a limited basis.
Thomas has only played in one game this season, against the Bucs in week 1.
Ty Montgomery, Derrick Kelly and Ken Crawley are inactive for the contest.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.