LDH: 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 187,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Nov. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
- 187,961 total cases (1,251 new cases)
- 5,807 deaths (20 additional deaths)
- 622 patients in the hospital
- 72 patients on ventilators
- 172,210 patients recovered (as of Nov. 4)
Louisiana will stay in Phase 3 and keep its current COVID-19 mitigation measures in place for another 28 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday. The Governor’s Phase 3 order has been extended until Friday, Dec. 4.
“The mitigation measures we have in place are slowing the spread of COVID and saving lives and now is not the time to let up,” Gov. Edwards said. “All Louisianans need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID in our state and keep hospitalizations down so that we do not risk our ability to deliver health care to our people.
We have now seen three consecutive days of increasing hospitalizations, and last saw this many people in the hospital in mid-September. As we move into the holiday season, it is important that people do not let their guard down. We have seen COVID spread because of small, private gatherings at people’s homes and everyone should be focused on minimizing their risk and protecting their loved ones.”
The City of New Orleans has moved into a gradual version of Phase 3 in its continued efforts to reopen the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 3.2 went into effect Oct. 17.
Mayor Cantrell and Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will hold a news conference Monday, Nov. 9 to discuss Phase 3.3 and what that will look like for businesses.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.