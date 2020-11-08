Nicondra: Warm and mostly dry for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The upper low that brought increased rain coverage over the weekend moved west and dissipated leaving behind some clouds, but drier weather takes over to start the week. Temperatures will bounce back into the low 80s and stay there. We could tap into a little of the moisture extending from Eta in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, but at this time it looks like the storm will have little effect as it slowly circulates around the high to it’s northeast. By the middle of the week a weak cold front should dip far enough into the region to steer the circulation back towards Florida.