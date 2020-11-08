Zack: Sunday brings much of the same

Just like it always works out as we start the new work week, it’s back to dry and very warm weather. Highs for the entire week look to be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. This is all in response to Eta which will park itself over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As long as the storm remains east of us we will continue with a dry northeast flow and stay quite warm. Those looking ahead to another cold front, you may be waiting awhile.