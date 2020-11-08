Zack: Sunday brings much of the same

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Unfortunately the second half of the weekend will be just like the first, cloudy with a chance for a few showers.
Rain coverage today will once again be higher along the coast with those chances lowering the farther inland you go. I’m going with a generic 30% chance for spotty, passing showers for your Sunday. I do believe as we get to this afternoon any rain out there should begin to taper off with maybe even some sun peeking through. Highs today will be in the middle 70s.
Just like it always works out as we start the new work week, it’s back to dry and very warm weather. Highs for the entire week look to be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. This is all in response to Eta which will park itself over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As long as the storm remains east of us we will continue with a dry northeast flow and stay quite warm. Those looking ahead to another cold front, you may be waiting awhile.
Eta is poised to impact South Florida and the Florida Keys on Monday. The storm will then turn back towards the Gulf and just meander between Florida and Cuba over the next several days. I still see no reason for us to be concerned and in fact our dry pattern is a result of Eta remaining to our east.
