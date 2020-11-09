After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

It began up front. From the game’s first play when Cam Jordan pressured Brady into a bad throw, the Saints defensive line set the tone. David Onyemata, Malcom Brown and Marcus Davenport were relentless in their constant pursuit. And how about Trey Hendrickson? He’s not an anomaly anymore. He’s a legit pass rusher in this league and has been the Saints most consistent one all season. Hendrickson now leads the team with 7.5 sacks on the year. He got to Brady twice on Sunday night.