After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Statement Win
Who saw that coming? What looked on the surface to be the Saints' toughest matchup of the season, turned out to be their easiest victory of 2020.
While everyone, and I do mean everyone nationally, hopped on the Bucs bandwagon, the Saints showed who the NFC South truly belongs to.
They absolutely shredded Tampa Bay from the start of the game and put them and everyone on notice that they are still very much a Super Bowl contender. With so many grind-it-out wins over the last few weeks, it was great to see it all come together on national television.
Take Two: Brees spreads the wealth
The Saints are hard to beat when they’re clicking like they were Sunday night on offense.
And it all began with number nine.
After a string of modest performances leading up to Sunday night, Brees was masterful against the Bucs. On every play he looked two steps ahead of anything the Bucs tried to throw at him.
It was a vintage Brees effort as he connected with 11 different receivers on 26 completions. Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Taysom Hill, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman, Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Latavius Murray, Marquez Callaway and Jared Cook all caught passes from Brees.
His ‘look-offs’, where he would either look one way to move defenders or pump fake to one side, were masterful and took advantage of the Bucs aggressive tendencies.
For most of the season, many have resigned themselves to the fact that Brees is just going to dink and dunk his way into retirement. Sunday night showed, Brees still has some fire left to his game.
Take Three: Defense dominates
That the Saints offense would find their mojo even against one of the league’s best defenses was not completely shocking. But for the defense to completely shut down Tampa’s juggernaut offense was a different story altogether.
Dennis Allen kept Tom Brady confused all game as Brady never looked comfortable on seemingly every play. They didn’t reach the end zone once and stifled the Bucs at every turn.
It began up front. From the game’s first play when Cam Jordan pressured Brady into a bad throw, the Saints defensive line set the tone. David Onyemata, Malcom Brown and Marcus Davenport were relentless in their constant pursuit. And how about Trey Hendrickson? He’s not an anomaly anymore. He’s a legit pass rusher in this league and has been the Saints most consistent one all season. Hendrickson now leads the team with 7.5 sacks on the year. He got to Brady twice on Sunday night.
On the back end, Marshon Lattimore just has to imagine he’s playing Mike Evans every week. That’s when Lattimore is most dialed in and dominant. He once again shut down Evans as he and the entire Saints secondary got a much-needed dominant performance.
Take Four: Taysom time is back
It was a bad night for the Taysom Hill hate club, a group that seems to grow every week. (why is this group so upset that the Saints value him and he got paid?) Hill was back to being the Swiss Army knife Sunday night.
They’ve eliminated the zone-read element to his runs. Now, they simply get him going downhill straight from the snap as opposed to hesitating by reading a defender. This is where he is most effective. He finished with seven carries for 54 yards. He was also 2/2 through the air and caught a pass for 21 yards.
It was his best all-around game of the season. This version of Taysom Hill is what the Saints have needed all season and should help them be even more formidable down the stretch.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Sean Payton had his best effort of the year as playcaller and it all came down to preparation. Payton studied Todd Bowles' defense and had a great feel for what was coming all game. That’s why every single call worked.
- In his first game since week one, Michael Thomas wasn’t the focal point of the Saints game plan but instead was more blended in to their plans. He still had a nice night with five receptions. Thomas is only just getting warmed up.
- The Saints finished the second quarter of their season 4-0 once again. They are now 16-0 since 2017 in games played in the second quarter of the season.
- The Bucs only ran the ball five times.
- That the Bucs would bite that hard on a third and long on a fake screen pass to Kamara that allowed Tre’Quan Smith to pop wide open in the end zone, tells you all you need to know about the impact 41 has on games.
