Alabama is a HUGE favorite over LSU
LSU is 2-3 on the season. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics (Source: Shanna Lockwood/Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen | November 9, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 9:47 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alabama opened as a 22-point favorite over LSU on Sunday. A day later, that number has moved to 24 points.

Last season, LSU won this matchup, 46-41. The Tigers win ended an 8-game losing streak to the Tide.

This season, well it’s totally different story for the Tigers. They enter the Alabama matchup with a 2-3 record.

On the other sideline, Alabama is sporting a 6-0 record. The Associated Press has the Tide ranked No. 1.

Alabama and LSU kick things off Saturday in Tiger Stadium at 5 p.m.

