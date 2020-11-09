Bruce: Not Feeling Like November-Warm Temps All Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm and dry weather trend is setting up through the entire week. Normal highs should be in the 72-74° range, today through at least Friday we will top 80°.A drier, more sunny day is expected today with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Overnight, clouds will build and temperatures will only fall to the 60s.
A few more clouds are expected Tuesday with a stray shower possible, but high temperatures will still reach around 80 degrees.
Eta continues to move into the Gulf of Mexico where there is much uncertainty about its ultimate path. Over the next couple of days, steering factors will be weak, and Eta will drift westward. A weak front will approach by mid-week, and this may be enough to steer Eta back toward Florida. If that front doesn’t catch Eta, as some forecast guidance does suggest, it could move farther west into the Gulf.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.