Governor Initiates New Climate Change Efforts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Governor John Bel Edwards Monday kicked off two new initiatives to address global warming. He Announced a new push to try and build wind farms off the Louisiana coast as he convened a ‘climate initiatives’ task force.
Edwards says eight hurricanes threatened the state this season with Laura being one of the most powerful in history to strike.
“Climate change is affecting us and we have the trifecta: coastal erosion, subsidence and sea level rise,” Edwards said.
Three months after he issued an executive order establishing a climate initiatives task force, It met For the 1st time in Baton Rouge.
“We can unite for a common cause without having to recover from a national disaster every other week,” Edwards told the task force.
The task force consists of state agency heads and leading scientists on global warming, with many calling for alternative energy sources to limit greenhouse gases, which They say affecting climate.
“Louisianians are designing windfarms of Norway and I would love to see the day we do it here,” said Loyola Environmental lawyer, Robert Verchick.
Governor Edwards says there is no reason why the state can’t address climate change issues while continuing to work with the states petrochemical chemical industry.'
“We know we can play a leading role, our oil companies are rebranding as energy companies,” said Edwards.
A spokesman for one energy company told the task force that their goal to eliminate emissions, mirrors objectives set up by the task force.
“We have a global mission to reduce all carbon emissions by 2050,” said Selby Bush, with BHP Global Resources.
The governor is also trying to establish an initiative where Louisiana begins capturing carbon emissions And storing them underground, rather than releasing them into the air.
“We have the geologic formations in Louisiana to capture that carbon,” said Edwards.
Proponents say these energy reduction efforts can produce thousands of jobs.
The task force hopes to have an interim report on how the state can address climate change issues, in four months.
Nobel prize winner, and Louisiana resident, Dr. Virginia Burkett with the US geological survey, is also a member of the task force. She says coastal flooding has increased five fold since the 1960s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.