Music performance industry still shuttered as city opens Covid recovery phase 3.3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the city’s slow, phased-in approach to reopening, d.b.a Bar owner, Tom Thayer says there’s one industry always left off the list.
“We joke with everyone we’re working 10 times harder for 10 times less,” said Thayer.
Since Phase 3, he’s allowed to open a little to-go drink station in front of his bar but says it’s nothing like it was before closing in March.
“Things have been slow very slow like business is down 99 percent from where it would be normally any other year,” said Thayer.
He’s reminded of the dwindling music performance industry everyday, but says he understands why the old business model doesn’t work during Covid times.
“That’s how we used to make money you shoved a bunch of people in a space they all drink we party and that’s how clubs made it so now we have to think the way we do things again,” said Thayer.
Under Phase 3.3, indoor live performances are prohibited, outdoor require special permits, which means music business owners have been forced to get creative.
“We’ve been setting up some bands across the street in front of the art market gate and hoping to at some point, possibly have the art market as an outdoor space, as a beer garden performance space, we’re sorting all that out right now trying to see what we can get done with the city,” said Thayer.
Tulane epidemiologist, Patricia Kissinger, Ph.D. says one of the biggest dangers of live performances isn’t necessarily the performance itself, it’s the human factor in the crowd listening to the performance. She says it’s made even more dangerous if it’s inside.
“People are watching and they are going to let down their guard, they’re used to partying, they want to take a sip of something, they want to eat something, they want to hug somebody and that’s when we break the public health initiatives that we have to continue to do,” said Kissinger.
She says while New Orleanians have overall worked hard to combat the virus, it’s even more important to adhere to the mitigation measures, especially as the rest of the country is seeing spread.
“It’s important to faithfully wear your mask it’s not a political statement it’s a public health prevention wear your mask,” said Kissinger.
“We have to find that bridge to getting people back in our venue again and we’re doing as many things as we can… mask up it’s the only way we’re gonna get through,” said Thayer.
Kissinger cautions there are still some dangers in playing instruments and singing performances especially have been well documented to spread the virus, but says it’s the crowd behavior that’s likely giving city leaders more pause.
