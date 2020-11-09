Saints defense shows potential with dominant performance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Going into Sunday’s game, it wouldn’t have been that farfetched to predict a strong offensive showing, especially considering they had their top two receivers back. But to shut down the Bucs offense like they did was one of the most impressive performances we’ve seen from any NFL defense all season long.
“It’s rare, especially when you’re playing against a good ball club like we just went against,” says linebacker Demario Davis.
Ironically, the last time the New Orleans Saints defense played this well was also against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, holding the future hall of famer to a passer rating below 79 when they met in the dome. On Sunday night, they were even better, forcing Brady’s worst showing in 17 years with a passer rating of 40.4.
“I think it just confirms who we are and what our identity is as a defense,” says Davis. “We know what our standard is. We’ve been working to put that on tape. Tonight, we were able to move toward putting it on tape in a major way.”
Totaling nine quarterback hits on Brady, including three sacks, pressure played the biggest factor in limiting Tampa Bay’s offense. But most impressive was the goal line stand, where Saints opponents had previously found the end zone in every goal to go situation. Pride, as much as anything, turned the table.
“Marshon (Lattimore), double D (Demario Davis), everybody in there, they were making plays,” says safety Marcus Williams. “We were hungry for it, and that’s just what the outcome was.”
“My goal at the end of the day is just never let my teammates down,” says Davis. “It’s about making your plays when they come to you. I had a couple come my way, and I needed to make a play for the team, and I had to do my job.”
And with the addition of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who could make an impact defensively as soon as this week, this defense has the ability to continue playing at a high level.
