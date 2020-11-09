Shelby: Warmer finish to the week

A drier, more sunny day is expected today with highs reaching near 80 degrees this afternoon. Overnight, clouds will build and temperatures will only fall to the 60s.
A few more clouds are expected Tuesday with a stray shower possible, but high temperatures will still reach around 80 degrees.
Eta continues to move into the Gulf of Mexico where there is much uncertainty about its ultimate path. Over the next couple of days, steering factors will be weak, and Eta will drift westward. A weak front will approach by mid-week, and this may be enough to steer Eta back toward Florida. If that front doesn’t catch Eta, as some forecast guidance does suggest, it could move farther west into the Gulf.
Regardless, slow-moving Eta will be something we’re watching through the rest of the week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
