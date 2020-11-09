Teenager missing in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Katherine Villeda-Hernandez of Larose.
She was last seen at her residence on South Main St. around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday She left a hand-written note behind indicating she was running away from home.
Villeda-Hernandez is described as 5′0 tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with black hair.
She was last seen wearing plaid pajamas, but it appears she left her home with a bag of clothing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
