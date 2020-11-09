WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: Mayor Cantrell announces plans for Phase 3.3 of reopening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell will hold a news conference Monday at 11 a.m. to give an update on plans to move into the final stage of Phase Three.
That could mean indoor seating and larger capacity for other venues.
According to nola.ready.gov Phase 3.3 would allow indoor capacity for bars that don’t serve food and increased capacity for churches and larger venues.
Mark Hughes owns The Cannery in New Orleans which is primarily used as a wedding venue.
Since the pandemic, Hughes says they’ve lost several events to venues outside of the city and have been forced to lay off employees.
He says he hopes whatever details are released by Mayor Cantrell will help give his business a much needed boost.
“The least I would like to hear would just be to put us on the same playing field as everyone else so we’re able to compete with people around us. Theres only so much money that you can use to hang on. The mortgage companies aren’t giving us a pass to make notes on the building.We have equipment and employees.”
The city was forced to push back the move to Phase 3.3 after Hurricane Zeta knocked out power and put a halt on COVID-19 testing.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.