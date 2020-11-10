Amy Coney Barrett takes part in Supreme Court hearing on the ACA; some justices signal it may be upheld

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett who is a native of Louisiana, was under the microscope as she posed questions during a hearing on the future of the Affordable Care Act. But it turns out that some other justices may have signaled during the hearing how the case will turn out.
The justices heard arguments on the case which seeks to have the entire ACA declared unconstitutional and Barrett who joined the high court shortly before the November 3 election was part of the questioning of Texas' solicitor general who argued the case for those against the healthcare law.
“Let’s say that we agree with you that the mandate by making them feel legal propulsion to purchase insurance has caused some pocketbook injury. Why is that traceable to the defendants that the individuals that have actually sued here?” asked Barrett.
Attorneys general in red states including La. Attorney General Jeff Landry are involved in the lawsuit to overturn former President Barack Obama’s hallmark Affordable Care Act, or healthcare reform law.
Ann Koppel, J.D. is Director of the Health Law Program at Loyola New Orleans law school.
“So, the court was trying to decide whether, if the individual mandate is unconstitutional does the whole statute get thrown out? I think we got some clues from some of the questions about the direction in which the justices are going, but for Louisiana residents, it’s significant because, for example, the Medicaid expansion has resulted in 500,000 Louisiana residents obtaining coverage,” said Koppel.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman also commented on the latest case related to the federal healthcare law to be heard at the Supreme Court.
“This is the third time the Affordable Care Act has come under fire at the Supreme Court but the first time with a 6-3 supermajority conservative court,” said Sherman.
President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants the ACA overturned and President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, campaigned against Republicans on that issue.
A lot of eyes and ears were fixed on Barrett during the hearing given that she was critical of Chief Justice John Roberts' position when he voted to uphold the ACA in 2012.
Koppel commented on Barrett’s questioning during the hearing.
“Justice Barrett asked some questions about the, this question about whether the mandate is a tax or a penalty which is what the previous Supreme Court had to do and she’s interested in what the text says, so some of her questions were related to the questions of what the actual law says versus what was interpreted to mean,” said Koppel.
Barrett said during her confirmation hearing that she is a textualist in terms of how she interprets the constitution.
“During the most recent major challenge the law survived by Chief Justice John Roberts finding a nuanced conclusion but now with Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the court and a 6-3 conservative majority all eyes on Justice Coney Barrett,” said Sherman.
Koppel said some COVID-related health coverage protections are built on the ACA.
“So a lot of the acts, the CARES Act for example and the COVID-relief Acts are building, either trying to have coverage for testing or coverage for care if you have COVID, or telemedicine, or any of the things that we’ve seen over the last six to eight months are built upon the framework of the Affordable Care Act, so were the Affordable Care Act to be completely thrown out by the United States Supreme Court it would cause significant disruption,” she said.
And many legal observers think ultimately the high court will leave the bulk of the Affordable Care Act in place.
“The Supreme Court has a great tradition in American history of being an independent branch of government, and very often surprising observers in their conclusions. Today, Justice Kavanaugh gave us a surprise suggesting he might vote to uphold the law. Only time will tell when they release their opinion,” Sherman stated.
But legal experts have also warned in the past that a justice’s line of questioning does not always signal how he or she will vote on a case.
Still, Koppel thinks the ACA will survive the court’s review of the lawsuit.
“I am confident, and I think that most commentators are starting to get that feeling that based on some of the previous rulings where they talk about severability and they talk about the idea that if there is a way to save a law; not to throw out whole law when there’s just a portion that they consider to be unconstitutional or not, not anymore relevant,” Koppel stated.
A ruling is expected during the middle of next year.
