Bruce: Staying Warm And Humid-A Stray Shower-Eta Meanders In The Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So far it has been a gray overcast day with patchy fog and spotty light rain. Temps will stay warm as there are no major cold fronts in sight. High temperatures will still reach around 80 degrees. Wednesday will look similar with more clouds than sun and a stray shower possible. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine behind a weak front, but warmer-than-usual conditions will continue through the end of the week.
Eta is stuck over the southeastern Gulf. It will slowly move north over the next couple of days, but uncertainty remains over the ultimate track this weekend. While some strengthening is possible through Thursday, the storm is forecast to weaken later this week as it encounters cooler waters, wind shear, and dry air.
IF, and that’s a big if, we see any impacts from Eta, it would be in the form of some rainy weather late in the weekend ahead of a cold front arriving early next week.
