Bruce: Staying Warm And Humid-A Stray Shower-Eta Meanders In The Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So far it has been a gray overcast day with patchy fog and spotty light rain. Temps will stay warm as there are no major cold fronts in sight. High temperatures will still reach around 80 degrees. Wednesday will look similar with more clouds than sun and a stray shower possible. Thursday and Friday will feature more sunshine behind a weak front, but warmer-than-usual conditions will continue through the end of the week.