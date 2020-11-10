Cold fronts on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One more day of very warm and humid weather before a change arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. A cold front will bring lower humidity and ever so slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the week. It will still be warmer than average going into the weekend when temperatures could once again reach 80 or higher. Outside of a few sprinkles on Wednesday, the forecast will remain dry.
A much stronger cold front arrives for next week with temperatures at or below normal. Lows will reach the 40s and 50s for a return of more normal November weather.
The tropics are extremely active for November. Eta will remain to our east and is not a threat. Theta is over the far Eastern Atlantic and also not a threat. A new Caribbean storm is expected to develop by the weekend and could be a major threat to Central America where those countries are still recovering from Eta.
