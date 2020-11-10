Destrehan woman carjacked at gunpoint while picking up young son from therapy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Destrehan woman says she and her young son were carjacked at gunpoint Monday evening.
In a Facebook post, Erica Broussard says she was picking her son up from a therapy appointment near Carrollton Avenue and Bienville Street around 5 p.m.
That’s when Broussard says an armed man approached then.
"Tonight, as I was picking up James from therapy, we were carjacked at gun point. The behavioral technician walked James out and to the car and I stepped out of the driver seat to walk around to put him in his booster seat....this is something I did every day for 4.5 years and now three times a week since august.
At this exact moment a car sped into the parking lot, allowing the passenger to hop out of that car and into mine. He put a gun to my face and shouted to “back the **** up”. I placed my hands in the air and tried to stand between the car and James. Both cars then sped off, each going a different direction. My car doors were still opened. Y’all, this was at 5:01pm...it was still daylight...and there were multiple people out in the parking lot. It all happened so fast. And by far was the worst and scariest experience of my life."
