2020 Hurricane Season breaks another record

The forecast for an active season was there early on. Bernard said, “The signs were all there at the beginning of the season. Some factors that told us hey this could be really bad. One of the most obvious ones was very warm ocean waters across the Atlantic, but really of particular importance has been the strong La Nina that’s developed in the Pacific Ocean that’s led to lower wind shear in the Atlantic and that’s one of the big reasons this hurricane season is going deep into November.”