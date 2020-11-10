Irivn Mayfield pleads guilty to wire fraud in conspiracy to defraud New Orleans library foundation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Former New Orleans cultural ambassador Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of wire fraud related to a conspiracy to defraud the New Orleans Library Foundation and funnel money into the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.
Both could face five years in prison.
Mayfield and Markham went before federal Judge Jay Zainey Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.
The pair is accused of spending tens of thousands of dollars on hotel stays in New York and purchasing a 24-karat gold-plated trumpet for $15,000. A federal grand jury 19-count indictment stated Mayfield and Markham also used that money to pay themselves a $100,000 annual salary.
‘I thank the government for dropping 23 of the 24 accounts. The events happened up to nine years ago. It was time to move forward. We look forward to presenting the full picture," said Mayfield’s attorney Claude Kelly.
Sentencing for Mayfield and Markham is set for Feb. 9.
