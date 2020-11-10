Nephew pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after hitting uncle with baseball bat, killing him

Officials say Livingston law enforcement officers were called out to a home on Florida Boulevard in Livingston about a man who had been injured by a baseball bat. A witness stated Jonathan and his uncle, Tommy, had gotten into an argument in the kitchen when Jonathan walked down the hallway into a bedroom and got a baseball bat, then came back into the kitchen. There was a brief scuffle, and then the witness said he walked back into the kitchen to find Tommy lying on the floor not moving with blood pooling around his head. Jonathan gathered his things and left the home.