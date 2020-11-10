Owner of greyhound rescue operation arrested for animal cruelty

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the owner of an animal rescue organization for cruelty to animal charges.
According to STPSO, deputies were contacted by employees of a greyhound rescue organization and who led them to a home in the 39000 block of West Porters Road in Pearl River.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 45 greyhounds inside of the home covered in urine and feces. The dogs were also malnourished and dehydrated. Several of the dogs had sores from being kept in kennels for upwards of 20 hours a day.
STPSO arrested 55-year-old Leslie Ezkovich-Tierney who lives at the residence and operates the rescue organization. She has been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on 45 counts of simple cruelty to animals.
The investigation is ongoing.
