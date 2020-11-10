Suspect arrested after alleged obscenity in Christmas section of Thibodaux store

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Thibodaux police arrested a man after he was allegedly caught masturbating in the Christmas section of a big box store.
Perrion Smith, 30. was charged for felony Obscenity
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, shortly after 2 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers responded to reports of lascivious behavior inside a local big box store in the 400 block of N. Canal Boulevard.
The investigation revealed that Smith was seen by patrons and on video masturbating, while discreetly hiding behind the Christmas tree display inside the store, police said. Smith’s actions forced the business to dispose of nearly $500 worth of Christmas tree inventory.
Smith, who was located by police fleeing the store was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $15,000.00 bond.
