VIDEO: City of New Orleans says there will be ‘consequences and penalties’ for non-permitted weekend concert

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will hold its weekly media briefing at 11 a.m. to update Coronavirus in Orleans Parish.
City spokesman Beau Tidwell will address that and other topics impacting residents.
Yesterday, Mayor Cantrell announced that New Orleans will enter Phase 3.3 of Coronavirus recovery on Wednesday.
Indoor gatherings can now include up to 100 people. The city stressed that the venue must be large enough to allow for people to be six feet apart.
Outdoor gatherings can now increase to 150 people.
Bars will now be able to operate at 25 percent indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people.
Indoor live entertainment is still not allowed.
Despite stable data trends of COVID in Orleans Parish, the city is seeing a spike in case in the university community after Halloween.
