Assumption Parish mother arrested in death of 1-year-old son

LABADIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a mother in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son.
Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 2900 block of Highway 1 Monday for a child unresponsive inside of an apartment. The child was transported to Thibodaux Regional Hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.
After an autopsy was performed on the child, it was determined that the child died as a direct result of abuse and neglect.
The child’s mother, 28-year-old Tonika M. Willoughby, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on a charge of first-degree murder.
Following Willoughby’s arrest, her two other children were removed from the home by the Department of Child and Family Services and placed in the care of other people.
The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.
