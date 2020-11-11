Bruce: Sun and warm temps; Cool front on the way tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a foggy start, some sun will pop in bringing a warm November day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s this afternoon and higher-than-usual humidity will last through the day. A change arrives Thursday behind a cold front. Lower humidity and slightly lower temperatures are on tap for the end of the week. It will still be warmer than normal going into the weekend when temperatures could once again reach 80 or higher. The forecast looks mostly dry and sunny even as a stronger cold front arrives next week. Highs will return to near or below normal in the low 70s. Lows will reach the 40s and 50s for a return of more normal November weather.