Charter boat industry battling COVID-19 and active hurricane season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many businesses are battling for their lives in 2020. Between COVID-19 and the most active hurricane season on record, companies aren’t catching many breaks.
That includes charter boat companies that make their living on the water.
“It has been a tough year financially for charter boat business, the worst ever,” said Silver Dollar Owner and Captain Jay Trochesset.
What was once hope for a great year soon shifted into a terrible reality.
“It started with the COVID. We hit a stone wall in February, where people started cancelling all the way into July," said Trochesset. "It cost us a lot of business. We basically had no business in March, April, May. Most of May.”
Even as snapper season and the warmth of summer arrived, another challenge soon followed.
“Then, an unprecedented storm season. The business was there," said Charter Boat Commissioner Ronnie Daniels. "Once COVID eased up a little bit, people were calling like crazy wanting to fish. I told people all the time, if we had five more boats I could have kept them all busy. But then the weather started and it was just one storm after another.”
It was an unprecedented year in the most unfortunate of ways as tropical system after tropical system forced charters to cancel trips, sometimes worth thousands of dollars, and make preparations for the worst of possibilities.
“People ask me, ‘Did you have a good year?’ I say, ‘I have a good year if I don’t have to bring my boat to Hurricane Hole.’ Well heck, I went up there not once, not twice, not three times, I went four times, the most I ever went,” said Trochesset.
Despite how stressful 2020 has been, both men stressed that the industry is resilient and that they are confident it will bounce back. However, for now, the two charter boat captains urge you to use caution if you plan to be out on the water in the weeks ahead, as there is still plenty of debris floating about.
