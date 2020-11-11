City issues permitting process to host live entertainment during pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has launched a permitting process that would allow live entertainment during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The permit will allow venues to host live entertainment such as music, theatre, stand-up comedy, dancing, DJs and drag performances indoors and outdoors.
Live entertainment will be allowed if a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration is issued by the Department of Safety and Permits. Under guidance by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, entertainment involving singing or the playing of wind-blown instruments are not allowed for indoor venues.
Live entertainment will continue to not be allowed at indoor bars or breweries.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell commented on the launch of the permitting process.
“We know that our culture bearers provide the pulse of this city,” said Cantrell. “My administration has worked closely with the leaders of New Orleans' cultural economy throughout the pandemic to find creative ways to safely provide the entertainment that is our lifeblood. That’s why we are excited to launch a permitting process — developed in collaboration with our cultural community — to simplify live entertainment planning for performers and venues.”
As the city and state continues to slowly reopen through the phases of recovery, many music and live entertainement venues have felt left out while they were forced to remain closed while other bars were allowed to reopen.
For more information about the permitting process, visit ready.nola.gov/livemusic.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.